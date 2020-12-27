• Passes 18 Bills, 10 Motions, Resolutions In 2020

The Leadership of Sixth Bayelsa State House of Assembly has rendered account of its leadership in the second session of 2020, declaring that a total of 18 bills were passed into law with 10 motions and resolutions.

The Chairman of the House Committee on Information, Tari Pori said despite the challenges faced during COVID-19 lockdown, flood disaster that sacked legislators from their homes and the # EndSARS protest nationwide, Bayelsa Assembly had been pro-active under the leadership of Abraham Ingobere, as Speaker.

Pori said 18 bills passed into law are expected to have positive impact on residents, insisting that the Assembly has made citizens’ participation and public-hearing mandatory during Budget consideration.

He commended Governor Douye Diri for sustaining a healthy and understanding relationship between the legislature and the executive.