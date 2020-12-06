PHOTO USED TO ILLUSTRATE THE STORY: File photo of security agents during preparation for an election.

Six personnel of the Nigeria Police Force have been confirmed dead after a boat accident in Southern Ijaw Local Government Area of Bayelsa State

The police officers were on their way to Southern Ijaw Local Government Area for the bye-elections before the unfortunate incident.

The incident occurred on the eve of the Saturday Senatorial Bye-election holding in two senatorial zones of the state.

The Bayelsa State Police Command, Spokesperson, Asinim Butswat on Sunday confirmed to Channels Television that the bodies of the six officers have been recovered.

11 policemen were on board the boat that capsized.

Bye-elections are currently holding in 11 states across the country, covering six senatorial districts and nine state constituencies.

While Lagos and Cross River are the only states where both senatorial and state assembly elections are being conducted, the other nine states are either holding senatorial or assembly elections.

INEC had postponed the elections earlier scheduled for October 31, following the #EndSARS protests and other security and environmental challenges.