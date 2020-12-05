By Emem Idio

Bayelsa State Governor Senator Douye Diri has expressed the confidence that the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, candidates will be victorious in the Saturday senatorial Bye-elections in the state.

Diri, who stated this while speaking with newsmen shortly after casting his vote in Sampou his country home, described the elections as smooth and peaceful.

His words: “The candidates of the PDP are uncomparable. We fielded quality candidates and you can see the difference between the PDP candidates and particularly the other candidates. I don’t want to mention the names.

“The Senate is not a place for jokers or people who were dismissed from the service. The Senate is for those with integrity and for those who can comprehend. For those who can bring an argument on the floor that can convince their colleague. And I think the candidate of PDP has all that.

“I can describe the process as being smooth and peaceful. The accreditation and voting enhanced the process instead of waiting for hours. I want to call on all our youths and women to conduct themselves in a manner that will bring a positive image to Bayelsa state.”

