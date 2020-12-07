By Emem Idio, Yenagoa

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, says it will support the families of six policemen who drown while on election duty to Southern Ijaw Local Government Area of Bayelsa State.

The INEC National Supervising Commissioner in charge of Bayelsa, Rivers and Edo State, Mrs. May Agbamuche Mbu, made the disclosure at the State INEC headquarters, Yenagoa, during the declaration of results for the senatorial bye-elections.

The declaration by the INEC national commissioner followed an observation by the state Inter-Party Advisory Committee, IPAC, Chairman, Mr. Fisi, who had drawn the attention of INEC officials on the need to honour the souls of the departed policemen.

The Returning Officer, Dr. Emmanuel Akpan, then called for a one minute silence for the dead personnel.

Recalled that six policemen were reported missing after the speed boat that was conveying them to their place of election assignment capsized last Friday along the Southern Ijaw River.

According to the Bayelsa Police Command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Asinmi Butswat, said the bodies of the missing police personnel were recovered by a combined team of officers from the Marine Department of the command and local divers, and had been deposited in one of the morgues in the state.

