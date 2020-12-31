Simon Utebor, Yenagoa

BAYELSA State has alerted residents that it did not constitute a task force on street trading.

A statement by the governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Daniel Alabrah, warned anyone parading himself as chairman or themselves as members of such a task force to desist forthwith.

Governor Douye Diri on Wednesday visited site of the Infectious Disease Hospital (IDH) in Igbogene, Yenagoa Local Government Area. The hospital is being built by Nigerian Agip Oil Company (NAOC), facilitated by the Federal Ministry of Petroleum Resources.

The project began in May.

Diri, who expressed satisfaction with the progress of work, said: “The engineer has promised completion in six months.”

The state has taken steps to overcome the challenges which stalled delivery of the 22 kilometre ring road started by the previous administration, it has been learnt.

The State Executive Council (SEC) yesterday approved the re-commencement and construction of the road from Igbogene to AIT road in Yenagoa, from next year.

Read Also: Five die in cults clash in Bayelsa

Commissioner for Information and Orientation Ayibaina Duba spoke to NAN on plans to fund the project, amid outstanding loans of over N20 billion approved by the House of Assembly from February till date.

Duba said the project, scheduled to restart in the second week of January, will go on despite challenges facing the state as the government had set aside N21 billion for it in the 2021 budget.

He stressed that the government remains committed to meeting its pledge to the people despite the harsh economic climate occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic and dwindling revenue.

He said: “The government is very committed to the timely delivery of this project as part of its commitment to filling the infrastructure gap. We had planned for 18 months completion date, but we realised that given the realities, it was too ambitious so we settled for 24 months.

“We will be very innovative and prudent; we have made feasible milestones to be achieved by the contractor and the state is currently stable and enjoying goodwill from investors.

“We have to take these bold steps following the arrangements we made, and we are hopeful that the project will unlock the economic potentials of our state and serve as catalyst for the prosperity of our people.,