Diri receives 10 rescued expatriates, assures of safety

The Bayelsa State Government has assured of fair distribution of projects across the state to give all three senatorial districts a sense of belonging in the administration’s development agenda.

Deputy Governor, Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, stated this yesterday during a meeting with representatives of Egbemo-Angalabiri community in Ekeremor Council in Government House, Yenagoa.

In a statement issued by his Media Aide, Mr. Doubara Atasi, the Deputy Governor stated that the administration was desirous of building on the achievements of the immediate past government in infrastructuredevelopment.

He restated that agriculture, infrastructure development, entrepreneurship and youth development were the focal areas the present administration intended to drive its empowerment and prosperity agenda.

He urged the people of Egbemo-Angalabiri to ensure that there was peace in their community, stressing that in the absence of peace and security, no sustainable development could thrive.

MEANWHILE, Governor Douye Diri, yesterday, received 10 expatriates rescued by security agencies from kidnappers’ den. The foreign sailors were kidnapped on November 25, 2020 from their vessel along the Pennington River in neighbouring Delta State and taken to Bayelsa.

A statement issued by Chief Press Secretary (CPS) to the governor, Daniel Alabrah, listed the victims as three Lebanese, four Indians, two Egyptians and one Camerounian.

Diri, however, assured the expatriates of their safety as they return to their businesses and urged them to speak well of Bayelsa and how the government facilitated their release.

