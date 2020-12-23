By Samuel Oyadongha, Yenagoa

Stakeholders involved in gender-based advocacy have decried the rising cases of violence against women and rape of the girl child in Bayelsa State, saying 50 cases were recorded in the year 2020.

According to the advocacy groups led by the Do Foundation International, out of the 50 cases recorded, two convictions were secured while others are still pending in the law courts.

Barrister Dise Sheila Ogbise, while speaking during the inauguration of the new executives of the Do Foundation Intentional, Bayelsa chapter, led by Barrister Comfort Itoru, said “it is disheartening that abandonment of complaint by victims is a major set back in its fight against gender based violence as parties settle and abandon their cases.”

The stakeholders present at the inauguration including the representative of the Permanent Secretary, State Ministry of Women Affairs, Mrs. Kuro Ebiowe, the Chairman of Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Barr. Ebinyu George Aderigha, Chairman of BANGOF, Comrade Keme Opia and the Chairman of the Nigerian Women Medical Association, Dr. Ebi Okpomo, agreed that the issue of violence against women and the girl child must be checked in the state.

The Permanent Secretary, State Ministry of Women Affairs, Mrs. Kuro Ebiowe, who commended the advocacy efforts of the Do Foundation International urged the stakeholders to work with the state government in the fight against gender violence.

Also Speaking, the President of the Do Foundation International, Barrister Sheila Ogbise noted that Do Foundation International Nigeria has over the years carved a niche for itself with it’s dogged committment to the fight against gender based violence.

She said since the incorporation of the foundation in 2017, it has raised the bar on the issue of speak up by victims and reporting of cases on gender based violence due to the fact that speaking up is better than silence.

“We initiated speak up campaign in primary and secondary schools and communities in the state and it has greatly broken the culture of silence and settlement of rape cases.

“With particular reference to this year, Do Foundation has recorded over fifty cases of gender based violence and has with the partnership of some of its partners secured two convictions while most of the cases on gender based violence are still in court.”

