Simon Utebor, Yenagoa

BAYELSA State has emphasised the need for communities to raise credible and competent representatives to oversee the Global Memorandum of Understanding (GMoU) they enter into with corporate bodies operating in their areas.

Deputy Governor Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo spoke at a meeting with representatives of Egbemo-Angalabiri community in Sagbama Local Government Area.

Ewhrudjakpo, in a statement by his media aide, Doubara Atasi, decried a situation where serving chiefs and other community leaders enlist themselves as members of the GMoU committee. He described the trend as an anomaly that must stop.

According to the deputy governor, Chiefs-in Council, as the highest decision making body, is expected to be above board and play a watchdog role over GMoU and other important committees in the administration of their communities.

He identified fairness, equity and selflessness as some of the major characteristics of leadership, and urged the community stakeholders to ensure that capable people are selected to run the affairs of the community.

The deputy governor, who urged the people to shun divisive actions that will undermine the peace and unity of Egbemo-Angalabiri, stressed that communities need competent individuals to manage their GMoU with companies.

He said: “One of the things our people need to know is that oil companies are always happy when there is disunity in our communities because while you are busy fighting yourselves, the money meant for your development will be taken away and they will not bring it back, even after you have stopped the fight.

“So you should know that while you continue to fight over this GMoU issue, what is supposed to come to your community is denied you forever.

“I find it ridiculous, if it is true, that Chiefs-in-Council are members of the GMoU Committee. That is an anomaly. I don’t know how we descend to this point because chiefs are the highest decision making body. If the GMoU has a problem, it is the chiefs that should manage and resolve it…”