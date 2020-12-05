By Samuel Oyadongha and Chancel Sunday

Violence has reportedly marred conduct of the Saturday Bayelsa West Senatorial bye-election in Ekeremor and Sagbama communities, headquarters of Ekeremor and Sagbama local government areas, respectively, in the state.

Former deputy governor and candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Peremobowei Ebebi, condemned the incidents after casting his vote at Ekeremor Ward 2, Aleibiri community.

He, however, commended the peaceful process at his ward and thanked voters for coming out en masse to exercise their franchise.

“Here in my community we didn’t experience any violence, but places like Ekeremor and Sagbama communities, electoral materials were violently burnt down while some other areas were (reportedly) peaceful.

“I urge my supporters to wait calmly for the outcome of the exercise. They should accept the outcome and take it as the will of God,” he said.

Vanguard News Nigeria