Shodeinde

The Feast of Jesus Passover is a divine invention of the Almighty God. It was first executed by Prophet Moses in Egypt at a period of severe strife for the Israelites. The Israelites were living in servitude of their Egyptian lords, without hope of respite, except for the Lord’s intervention.

The scripture tells us of how our Lord in His usual magnanimous nature came to His children’s aid. Then the Lord required sacrifice, the shedding of blood without which redemption is not complete. But our Lord once again in His compassionate disposition, made it easy for us, by taking the hardest route ever.

He displayed an act of love never seen or to be rivaled in history, by sending His only Son, Jesus Christ to die on the cross. The blood of Jesus immediately negated and nullified the effect of the blood of animals or the worshipping of any idols.

The blood of Jesus became our ransom. Hence, the name ‘Feast of Jesus Passover.’ In essence, it is the celebration of the blood of our Lord Jesus.

As we celebrate this feast, please join us online on Facebook @: Jacob Shodeinde.

For the perfection service, December 27, 2020. Time: 8am prompt at The Saints Gospel Church of Christ (Shadow Tabernacle Int’l). Shadow Tabernacle Close, Olowo Ina Bus Stop, Ikotun-Igando Road, Lagos.