By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

The Chairman, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) Kaduna state chapter, Rev (Dr) John Joseph Hayab, has said that as the world celebrates this season, “I call on us all to be law-abiding citizens, celebrate our Christmas in love, peace, respecting others and strictly observing government regulations on COVID-19.”

In his Christmas message entitled, “The Birth of Truth that Gives us Hope”, he said ” the word became flesh and made his dwelling among us. We have seen his glory, the glory of the one and only Son, who came from the Father, full of grace and truth. (John 1:14)”

According to him “It is another time of the year, a season of worship, praise and adoration for the birth of the great King, everlasting Father, wonderful counsellor, Prince of Peace, Emmanuel, meaning God with us upon whose shoulders lay the entire world. Christmas is a day we celebrate the word of God becoming flesh to dwell among us as a saviour whose sole responsibility is uniting the world and reconciling humanity to God.

“Christ Jesus, though fully God, willingly took human form, the highest humility from God, all with an aim for the salvation of mankind. His birth established truth, for he said: “I am the truth and the light.” His birth became for us the highest gift ever given to humanity for the reconciliation of every tribe and tongue, all people and Nations.

“The year 2020 became for the world a year of great challenge with the coming of the COVID-19 Pandemic. In Nigeria and particularly in Kaduna State, the pandemic added more salt to injury as we were already dealing with the challenges of insecurity such as bandits attacks on many of our villages and kidnapping of many innocent people for ransom.

“The year was for us a year of the dark moment of the soul. But the grace of his birth is here to wipe off all our fears and troubles, and by Jesus birth, we shall regain a new Hope, our land shall be healed, we shall be called by a new name, glory will fill the land, the truth will flourish like the palm tree and peace like an overflowing river.

“The birth of Christ became the end of an age caged in traditions that were though religious, but mostly anti-human. Little wonder, his coming shuck every throne, especially of Kings and rulers who ruled the people without fairness, leaders who lay a heavy burden on the people, exploited them for self gains. Leaders who rejected the leadership roles and became rulers and tyrants. It is evident in their efforts to destroy Jesus from birth, but truth never dies, he lived, he gave the blow and he still reigns supreme overall.

“As Christians, we are a personification of Christ called to be a threat to falsehood, insincerity and all inhuman deals. At seasons like this, we ought to reflect and see to know how much of Christ-like we were. Beyond the marrying, beyond the drinks and food, this is an opportunity for us to reflect over the past, to ask ourselves as individuals and as a people, “how much of a christ-like have I (we) been?” Because Christmas comes with the grace of rebirth which only a true atonement can bring.

“As we celebrate this season, let us keep in mind that it is a season of sacrifice because we are celebrating the great sacrifice of Jesus to save humankind. This season comes with unimaginable graces, it is a season when even the old learn from the young and even the weak carry the strong just as Christ will teach the elders in the temple, just like a baby will be the salvation of the entire world. This then means that in this season, no one has too much to share no too little not to share for his coming was a submission to sacrifice himself for us all.

Caution about COVID-19

“As we celebrate this season, I call on us all to be law-abiding citizens, celebrate our Christmas in love, peace, respecting others and strictly observing government regulations on COVID-19. The pandemic is real and is causing havoc in many parts of the world. Our state and country are recording more cases in this second wave.

Church leaders should be seen guiding their members right. We should strictly observe all the protocols set up by the government, especially by medical workers. We should discourage large gatherings and worshippers must wear face masks and observe physical distance during worship services.

“We should suspend our usual visitations this Christmas to control the spread of the virus.



Jesus will still be glorified and the reason for the season will still be the same even if we do not go for visitation as usual. It is not necessary to travel from the city to the village at this time of COVID-19 challenge. Show your people you love them by staying where you are till after the pandemic is controlled.

Christians in Government

“I enjoin leaders at all levels to have a rethink over what the past has been. Particularly our brothers and sisters in government who the Lord granted an opportunity to serve as light and salt to all others in government, shinning the light of truth and giving taste to human existence by good acts. I call us to ask ourselves how well we have down, how truthful have we been, how much light have we shown, how much have we glorified God in the discharge of our duties.

“The gift of Christmas is eternal life in Christ Jesus, but that is for only those who live the Christ-like for the wages of sin is death (Romans 6:23) and the worst of all sins in leadership is refusing to stand for the truth. In all that we do, henceforth, let us ask ourselves even before we do that, “what will Christ do in this situation” and at the end of our days we must ask ourselves the simple question, “how much of Christ in me did I show today?”

“I bless you with good health of mind and body, safety, Divine protection and provision all through the Yuletide season and beyond. As we end this year with this great feast, I decree and declare in Jesus name that every challenge, every bad spirit, failure, fear, frustration, stagnation, fruitlessness, barriers, hurdles and all displeasures shall die off as Christ rises in you this season. May you have the gift of faith, the blessing of hope and the peace of His love at Christmas and always. My joy is your gift at Christmas and may Faith, Hope and Love be your treasures in the New Year.

“Love is the reason for the Sacrifice, Jesus is the reason For this Christmas Season.”

Vanguard News Nigeria