Beatrice Eneh (Left), Adesuwa Onyenokwe and Ndidi Obioha



To redefine beauty, Nectar Beauty Hub (NBH), last Sunday, unveiled a one-stop outlet in Lekki, Lagos. With its grand opening and mega Christmas sales, the event was graced by celebrities, lifestyle and beauty experts, including Mo Abudu, Lanre Da Silva Ajayi, Adesuwa Onyenokwe, Dr. Vivian Oputa, Linda Edozien- Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Barazahi Spa, Joyce Anumudu, Uriel Ngozi Oputa, Latasha Ngwube, Oke Maduewesi – CEO of Zaron , Wondrous Carter Brown, Grace Osime, Uti Nwachukwu, Chi Girl, Ndidi Obioha, The Ubosi’s of Classic FM among others.

The sale continues till end of the year. Its Founder and CEO, Beatrice Eneh, said: “The goal is to contribute towards standardisation of the beauty industry and make the youths to aspire and find career in the sector. This is why Nectar Beauty Academy will be giving out scholarships for its 2021 session with the support of CEOs of several companies, who will donate towards skills-acquisition in this sector, as part of their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR)…”

CEO of Today’s Woman Magazine, Adesuwa Onyenokwe, spoke about what beauty really entailed while Lanre Dasilva Ajayi educated guests on fusion between beauty, fashion and the total experience of using make up brands.

Dr. Vivian Oputa gave tips on how women should care for their health and skin. Guests at the event were treated to free change of polish, free consultations (hair/skin) and free eyebrow shaping.

They were also given free sample products and 70 per cent discounts on products, foot and neck massages. With five locations currently in Lagos, NBH promises to use its outlets to promote both local and international brands at affordable prices.