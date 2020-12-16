Agency Reporter

Kogi State women have commended the State Governor, Yahaya Bello for inaugurating 21 women as vice chairmen of local governments in the state.

They said the state has kept to 35% affirmative action on women inclusiveness in politics.

They said it was encouraging that the governor has given women pivotal roles in his administration.

The women spoke through the Secretary to the State Government(SSG), Dr. Mrs. Folashade Arike Ayoade during the swearing in of the 21 Local Government Chairmen alongside their 21 women vice chairpersons by governor Yahaya Bello in Lokoja.

The SSG said women under the administration of Bello have been “politically liberated from long time relegation, oblivion and were indebted to his administration for such opportunity.”

She said the women “not only enjoy political recognition under Bello’s leadership but are also given a sense of belonging and a conducive atmosphere to thrive in their various endeavours.”

She assured the governor of their continued support and earnest prayers.

She said Bello deserves “bigger national assignments so as to replicate his administrative template at the national political scene.

Speaking during the swearing in, the Vice Chairperson Kabba Local Government Area, Mrs. Comfort Bimpe expressed gratitude to the governor for the privilege given to herself, her colleagues and several other councillors elected and sworn in by the governor.

She assured that they would justify the confidence reposed in them and utilize their respective offices in actualizing his administration’s agenda at the grassroots.