Benue State Government has banned the holding of picnics and other social gatherings in the state at the yuletide.

Briefing newsmen at the Government House, Makurdi, yesterday, the Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, Ngunan Addingi, disclosed that drinking joints, nightclubs and recreational centres were also ordered to remain closed.

Addingi advised the residents to celebrate with their families, noting that the ban was in line with coronavirus disease (COVID-19) prevention protocols.

She also intimated that from, henceforth, churches should reduce their congregations by staggering the services, which must not last more than one hour.

Addingi further warned that whoever contravened the directives would face the wrath of the law.

