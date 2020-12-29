An image showing the map of Benue, a state in North-Central Nigeria.

The Benue State Security Council has banned motorcycles in Katsina-Ala and Ukum Local Government Areas of the state.

However, tricycles, (Keke Napeps) and other means of transportation will be allowed in the two local government areas.

The State Security Council also mandated that apart from the revenue collection points at the head bridge in Katsina-Ala, no other revenue point is allowed within the local government area.

According to a statement issued on Tuesday by the Permanent Secretary, Bureau of Internal Affairs and Special Services, Uyina Matthew, the decision was reached as a result of the security situation in the state.

“Security operatives have been mandated to arrest defaulters and impound their motorcycles,” Matthew said.

He added that: “All staff of the Board of Internal Revenue Service, BIRS are required to wear customized jackets and identity cards.

“Security agents are mandated to dismantle all illegal revenue collection points and makeshift shops. In the same vein, loitering at Katsina-Ala head bridge is prohibited.

“Loading and offloading of vehicles at Takum Junction and Katsina-Ala head bridge has also been prohibited.

“Law-abiding residents of the affected areas are advised to go about with their normal activities without fear”.