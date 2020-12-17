Agency Reporter

Robert Lewandowski is confident of being named FIFA’s best male footballer tomorrow on the strength of his 55-goal haul to help Bayern Munich win the treble last season.

The Poland striker, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are shortlisted in the men’s category for FIFA’s ‘The Best’ awards.

“We were the best, there’s no doubt about that,” Lewandowski said ahead of the online ceremony at FIFA headquarters in Zurich.

“After a season when you’ve scored a lot of goals and won everything, I don’t think there’s anyone I can compare myself to,” the 32-year-old added confidently.

His goals helped Bayern lift the Bundesliga, German Cup and Champions League trophies in 2019⁄20 as top-scorer in all three competitions.

Lewandowski has already been named the footballer of the year for Germany and Europe.

Croatia’s Luka Modric, voted ‘The Best’ FIFA men’s footballer in 2018, is the only player to have broken Ronaldo and Messi’s domination since 2008.

Ronaldo has been voted player of the year five times, one less than Messi.

Can the Poland striker – who team-mate Thomas Mueller has dubbed ‘LewanGOALski’ – break the mould?

“There’s no one who deserves it as much as Robert,” said Bayern boss Hansi Flick, who is shortlisted for coach of the year alongside Liverpool’s Jurgen Klopp and Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa.

Bayern captain Manuel Neuer – who along with Jan Oblak and Alisson Becker is up for the best male goalkeeper award – said Lewandowski is “unique”.

“I’m really happy to have him in my team – and not to have to play against him,” Neuer quipped.

The various category winners will be decided by the votes of the captains and head coaches of all the national teams, plus more than 200 media representatives, while fans can also vote.