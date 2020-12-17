LASU

The Lagos State University (LASU) has set a new record as the best graduating students at both undergraduate and postgraduate levels raised the bar by clinching the highest ever results in the institution.

Oladimeji ldris Shotunde of the Department of Business Administration graduated as the best graduating student with a CGPA of 4.95, while Olusola Aanu Olabanjo with a CGPA of 5.0 graduated as the best M.Sc. student.

The out-going Vice-Chancellor (VC), Prof. Olanrewaju Fagbohun, while speaking at this year’s 24th convocation of the university, commended the students’ efforts in achieving the great feat.

He said: “You have demonstrated to the world that our students are true of world-class standard and can stand with their colleagues anywhere in the world.”

You are indeed our pride.”

The VC, whose tenure ends this academic session, said his stewardship in the last four years and 11 months was quite intriguing and at the same time interesting.