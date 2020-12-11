By Oladapo Sofowora

Ever since the demise of her husband, former Biafra warlord and Ikemba Nnewi, Chukwuemeka Odumegwu-Ojukwu in 2012, Bianca Ojukwu has been engaged in a prolonged power tussle with her stepchildren, most especially the eldest, Emeka Ojukwu Jr. Bianca and Ojukwu Jr have never had a smooth relationship.

They fought over properties and even the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) structure in Anambra State. Years back, Ojukwu junior kicked against the emergence of Bianca as the factional leader of the party.

At a time when many thought they would team up to form a formidable political dynasty, the bad blood between them took a new twist at the heat to the 2019 Anambra South Senatorial elections. Bianca was scheming to obtain the party’s ticket along-side other titans of the party like Prince Nicholas Ukachukwu and Ikenna Mbazuluike-Amaechi.

After the primary and legal tussle, Prince Nicholas Ukachukwu emerged the flagbearer.

As the Anambra state 2021 governorship election draws nearer, the Ojukwu family might once again lose out in the political setting of the state over their yet-to-be resolved differences. Sources maintained that Bianca and his stepson Chukuwuemeka Ojukwu Jr would have a clash of interest. ‘Bianca’s most cherished ambition is to be the first female Governor in the state. To achieve this, she has secured the support of several billionaires in Anambra. They promised to pull all resources in her favor only if she gets the ticket to the contest.

The only constraint she might face in securing the ticket is her stepson Chukuwuemeka Ojukwu Jr, who has also shown interest to run for the highly coveted gubernatorial seat.

The former Ambassador to Spain has refused to be subdued.