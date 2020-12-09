Agency Reporter

Rihanna, Beyonce, and Taylor Swift have made it onto Forbes’ list of the 100 most powerful women in the world.

The publication offered their list of influential women who have made a difference in the world, with the singers named among them.

Oprah Winfrey was the highest-ranking entertainment figure on the list, nabbing the 20th spot.

Rihanna was named as number 69, with Beyonce taking 72nd place and director Ava DuVernay in 79.

Taylor Swift was listed as 82nd, while Reese Witherspoon was narrowly behind, making up the 92nd slot.

The Forbes list was dominated by world leaders and business moguls, with Angela Merkel beating out stiff competition for that top spot.

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, who made history with her new position, was third and Queen Elizabeth landed in 46.

Scottish leader Nicola Sturgeon also made the rankings thanks to her efforts in the coronavirus pandemic, soaring to 59th on the list. Throughout this year, Beyonce, Taylor Swift and Rihanna have more than earned their places, showing their charitable sides during the Covid-19 crisis.

They have collectively donated millions of dollars to those in need, as well as incredible amounts of PPE and hand sanitiser to those working on the front line.

(www.newsnow.co.uk)