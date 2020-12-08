Raquel Daniel

Beyond The Classroom (BTC) Foundation, a not-for-profit organisation has partnered with MasterCard Foundation to train 100 people who will become COVID-19 Community Champions.

The programme will see the champions visit three communities in Lagos and Abuja each to educate and distribute free COVID-19 children safety pack to 3,000 children.

According to the founder, BTC, Raquel Daniel, “Children across the world are adapting to the evolving changes in daily life caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Most have resumed schools, but with their favourite places of public gathering still closed, they are still trying to adjust to the new normal.

For those in hard to reach communities with little or no access to mobile phones, it is not easy to keep them away from playing and touching their faces when they have little or no information about the Coronavirus.”

Daniel noted that the COVID-19 Community Champions Programme is a tremendous opportunity for adults to educate these children about the virus and simple ways they can keep themselves, their family and friends safe.

“Any young person above the age of 18 can be a COVID-19 Community Champion. Selected Champions will be equipped with the information needed to raise awareness and help children stay safe during the Christmas holiday and as schools resume next year.

“It’s a great way for young people to volunteer their time and make a positive impact in our communities” Daniel added.

Become a Community Champion and help stop the spread of Coronavirus. Register to be a COVID-19 Community Champion. Abuja CC: https://www.nzuriaiki.com/e/40/; Lagos CC: https://www.nzuriaiki.com/e/39/