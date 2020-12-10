President-elect Joe Biden has selected Katherine Tai, the chief trade lawyer for the house ways and means committee, to serve as U.S trade representative.

Tai, 45, who won the backing of congressional democrats, labor and business circles in recent weeks, played a key role in negotiating stronger labour provisions with the Trump administration in the new U.S, Mexico-Canada (USMCA) trade deal.

If confirmed as Biden’s trade czar, Tai will play a pivotal role in helping to rebuild ties with key allies, re-energize manufacturing at home and punish Beijing for anti-competitive trade practices.

She would be the first woman of colour to hold the job.

Biden is expected to formally announce Tai as his top trade negotiator later this week, a spokesman for the Biden transition declined to comment on the news which was first reported by Politico.

A Yale and Harvard-educated Chinese American who speaks Mandarin and taught university English for two years in Guangzhou, Tai headed China trade enforcement at the U.S trade representative’s office (USTR) from 2011 to 2014.

In that role, Tai was the main attorney litigating trade violation cases against China before the world trade organization an experience that will guide her as she works to hammer out the next phase of a trade agreement with Beijing.

In August, Tai called for a different approach to China from the tariff war waged by current trade czar Robert Lighthizer, arguing that the United States needed a better offence than tariffs, which she said were largely defensive in nature.

News of her selection was welcomed by democrats in the house of representatives and senate.

Senator Ron Wyden, top democrat on the senate finance committee, called Tai an inspired choice and urged the Republican-controlled Senate to process her nomination as quickly as possible.

“Tai has the experience she needs to succeed as USTR, and her record of getting wins for American workers demonstrates shows she knows how to champion the values that matter to U.S families, he said in a statement.

David Skillman, a senior associate at the Arnold and Porter law firm who worked closely with Tai when he was the chief counsel to the head of the house trade subcommittee, said she would do well leading USTR as it faced coming challenges.

