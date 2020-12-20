United States president-elect Joe Biden has officially introduced several key cabinet nominees that he says will help his incoming administration tackle the climate crisis, including the country’s first Native American cabinet secretary nominee.

In a news conference on Saturday afternoon, 19 December, Biden said the members of his climate team including the interior secretary nominee, Deb Haaland, a congresswoman from New Mexico and member of the Laguna Pueblo tribe were brilliant, qualified, tested and barrier-busting.

“Today I am pleased to announce a team that will lead my administration’s ambitious plan to address the existential threat of our time and climate change, Biden said.

“Folks, we’re in a crisis, just like we need to be a unified nation that responds to COVID-19, we need a unified national response to climate change. We need to meet the moment with the urgency it demands as we would during any national emergency, he added.

According to BBC, Biden has promised to urgently tackle climate change and put stronger environmental protections in place, as president Donald Trump’s administration has been widely criticised for its policies on the environment.

Last month, the US formally exited the Paris climate agreement, fulfilling a promise Trump made in 2017 to withdraw from the multilateral accord that he said was hurting the American economy.

Environmental groups have also slammed the Trump administration for relaxing domestic environmental protections, including opening up key wildlife areas to oil and gas exploration and trying to undercut the work of the environmental protection agency (EPA).

Like this: Like Loading...