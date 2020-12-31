Breaking News

Biden Names Nigerian-American Osaremen Okolo As COVID-19 Advisor




Osaramen Okolo graduated with honours from Harvard University in 2017.
President-Elect of the United States, Joe Biden, has named a Nigerian-American, Osaremen Okolo as his COVID-19 policy advisor.

Okolo was among 100 names announced as additional members of the White House staff by the Biden transition team on Wednesday.

Biden is expected to be sworn-in on January 20.

Okolo, born to Nigerian parents, currently serves as a Senior Health Policy Advisor at the US House of Representatives.

She graduated with honours from Harvard University in 2017 with degrees in medicine and African-American studies.

She has also worked as a legislative aide for health policy at the United States Senate.


