WILMINGTON, DE – DECEMBER 22: President-elect Joe Biden speaks prior to the holiday at the Queen theatre on December 22, 2020 in Wilmington, Delaware. Biden spoke ahead of the Christmas holiday and called the $900 billion coronavirus aid bill passed by Congress on Monday a start, insisting on more economic relief after the inauguration. Joshua Roberts/Getty Images/AFP

US President-elect Joe Biden on Tuesday nominated Miguel Cardona to be his education secretary, marking a new record for the potential number of Latinos in the cabinet.

“In Miguel Cardona, America will have an experienced and dedicated public school teacher leading the way,” Biden said in a statement.

The incoming president said Cardona’s appointment “will help us address systemic inequities” and “tackle the mental health crisis in our education system,” as well as ease student debt and give teachers a raise.

Biden, who takes office on January 20, has already tapped Alejandro Mayorkas as head of the Department of Homeland Security and Xavier Becerra as health secretary.

The League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) welcomed the nomination and congratulated Biden for making good on his promise to surpass the number of Latinos in the administrations of Bill Clinton, George W. Bush and Barack Obama.

“The choice of Miguel A Cardona as Secretary of Education signals that now we have the possibility, if he is confirmed, to see for the first time in history, three Latinos in the cabinet,” the organization said.

The National Association of Latino Elected and Appointed Officials (NALEO) noted that as a native of Puerto Rico, Cardona faced difficulties learning English in preschool and has spent the bulk of his career working to bridge the gap between minority students and their peers.