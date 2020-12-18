President-elect Joe Biden will nominate a native American to serve as his interior secretary, leading the agency governing public lands, The Guardian reports.
If confirmed, congresswoman Deb Haaland will be the first indigenous person to lead the department, which also plays a key role in native American affairs.
She will also be the first Native American in a cabinet secretary role.
Native rights groups and progressive democrats had pushed for the new Mexico lawmaker’s nomination in recent weeks.
“It would be an honour to move the Biden-Harris climate agenda forward and help repair the government relationship with Tribes that the Trump Administration has ruined, and serve as the first native American cabinet secretary in our nation’s history, Ms Haaland said in a statement
Ms Haaland, 60, is a member of the Laguna Pueblo tribe and made history as one of the first two native American women ever elected to congress in 2018.
Speaker of the house of representatives democrat Nancy Pelosi described Ms Haaland as one of the most respected members of congress.
As secretary of the interior, Ms Haaland would play a key role in implementing the administration’s environmental policies. These include a promise to move the federal government away from fossil fuels, Ms Haaland’s state of new Mexico is a part of the US climate alliance and has already set its own bold climate goals.
Ms Haaland also comes with two years of experience on the house natural resources committee.
In all, she would oversee 500 million acres of federal lands, 62 national parks and work with 1.9 million indigenous Americans from 574 federally recognised tribes. The interior secretary also manages the bureau of trust funds administration, which handles native American finances and Bureau of Indian education.
Her appointment would also have real cultural significance, as the interior department has historically clashed with native American groups.
More than 120 tribal leaders joined a petition from the Lakota People’s law action centre to back Ms Haaland, celebrities and environmental activists also called for the president-elect to choose her.
Ms Haaland’s nomination means that the democratic majority in the lower chamber of congress has become even slimmer, with just three seats until replacements for Ms Haaland and other cabinet appointees are elected.
