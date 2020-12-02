Agency Reporter

President-elect Joe Biden formally introduced on Tuesday the officials who will lead his economic team, which is poised to take the helm of the federal government as the nation grapples with the economic fallout of the coronavirus pandemic.

Joined in Wilmington, Delaware, by each of the six future nominees and appointees as well as Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, Biden heralded his new team as “ground-breaking Americans who come from different backgrounds, but share my core vision for economic relief.”

If approved by the Senate, several of Biden’s intended nominees would break barriers, including Janet Yellen, selected for Treasury secretary, Wally Adeyemo, tapped as deputy secretary of the Treasury, and Neera Tanden, picked to helm the Office of Management and Budget.

Yellen, the former chairwoman of the Federal Reserve, would be the first woman to lead the Treasury Department. Adeyemo would be the first Black deputy secretary of the Treasury, and Tanden would be the first woman of color and first South Asian American to lead the budget office.

“A first-rate team that’s going to get us through this ongoing economic crisis and help us build the economy back, not just build it back, but build it back better than before,” he said.

Biden said his economic advisers will play a critical role in shaping a package he intends to introduce in the next Congress that will address the multitude of issues facing the nation, including the economic and coronavirus crises.

Biden said he was doing ‘good’ after he fractured his foot while playing with his German Shepherd Major and showed off the black medical boot on his right foot.

The president-elect was seen wearing the boot for the first time yesterday, when he arrived at The Queen Theater in Wilmington to introduce his economic team.

He thanked reporters for asking and raised his foot to show off his medical gear. He arrived at his economic event walking slowly but without a noticeable limp.