Veeiye

British/ Nigerian Singer and Songwriter, Veeiye has released her first official single for 2020 titled Show.

The track serves as Vee’s first output for the year, which sees her working with award winning producer, Pheelz.

Born Victoria Adeyele, Vee Iye was born and raised in London with Nigerian Heritage. She studied Health and Social Care in college, and then decided to take an extra year to study music. In 2017, she released her first single titled Ecstasy ft Afro B, which was featured on the well-known Spotify Afro-Bashment playlist.

She then decided to move to Nigeria in 2019 to further boost her music career and become a musician full time.

In 2020 she participated in the 4th edition of BBNaija where she emerged as the 4th runner up.

She has gone ahead to work with other musicians like Falz and Not3 with her biggest influence being Tiwa Savage who she would love to work with in the future.

Speaking on the new single, Vee described how elated she was to release her new single post BBNaija and amidst the pandemic.

“Show is a sweet song that I hope people can easily relate to, with my music I plan on bringing something very unique to the table.”

