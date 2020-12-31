The Bill and Melinda Gates foundation has announced an expansion of its funding for the global response to COVID-19. The increase includes an additional $250 million of grant funding plus a commitment to leveraging the resources of the foundation’s strategic investment fund.

“Everyone everywhere deserves to benefit from the science developed in 2020, we are confident that the world will get better in 2021, but whether it gets better for everyone depends on the actions of the world’s leaders and their commitment to deliver tests, treatments, and vaccines to the people who need them, no matter where they live or how much money they have, said Melinda Gates, co-chair of the Gates foundation.

The commitment, the foundation’s largest single contribution to the COVID-19 response to date, builds on the partnerships and expertise it has established over the last 20 years.

The funding will support continued innovation to develop tests, treatments, and vaccines that are easier to scale and deliver, to ensure there are many options that are less expensive and can be used in different settings, it will also support the delivery of new COVID-19 tests, treatments and vaccines, particularly in low- and middle-income countries.

“Thanks to the ingenuity of the global scientific community, we are achieving the exciting medical breakthroughs needed to end the pandemic, we have new drugs and more potent vaccines than we could have expected at the start of the year, but these innovations will only save lives if they get out into the world, said Bill Gates, co-chair of the Gates foundation.

“The next phase of fighting this pandemic will be much costlier than the initial development of safe and effective vaccines, our commitment today is only a fraction of what is needed and will be focused on the areas where philanthropy can best add value. Every institution with a role to play has to be generous now, multilateral organizations, national governments, companies, and philanthropies we all must invest in making sure the tests, drugs and vaccines reach as many people as possible, said Gates foundation CEO, Mark Suzman.

The announcement brings the foundation’s total commitments to the global COVID-19 response to $1.75 billion.

