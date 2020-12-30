Billie Eilish Reacts To Loss Of Followers Due To Picture Shared

Billie Eilish has responded to a suggestion that intimate sketchbook drawings have been the trigger for thousands of people to unfollow her on Instagram.

The 19-year-old pop sensation had shared the drawings with her 73 million followers on the social media site as part of a “post a picture” trend.

Billie shared the sketches after fans asked her to post “a drawing you’re really proud of,” on Monday.

The teenage singer then shared a page from her sketchbook which featured a number of drawings of breasts.

She wrote alongside it: “These probably lol I love boobs.”

One of her fans later shared a couple of screenshots of Billie’s Instagram account in which showed her followers had dropped from 73 million to 72.9 million according to The Mirror.

They took to Twitter to share this and claim that Billie’s sketches may be to blame for the sudden mass unfollowing, though it may be just a coincidence that the drop happened at this time.

The fan tweeted: “BYE NOT HER LOSING 100K CUZ OF BOOBS.” They attached the two screenshots to show the fall in followers.

Billie decided to respond to this observation with her own thoughts on her Instagram Story, writing: “LMFAOOO y’all babies smh.”

The singer has not been afraid to hit back at her fans when she feels they are being critical of her appearance or her actions.

Billie Eilish is an American singer-songwriter. She first gained attention in 2015 when she uploaded the song “Ocean Eyes” to SoundCloud, which was subsequently released by the Interscope Records subsidiary Darkroom.

The song was written and produced by her brother Finneas O’Connell, with whom she collaborates on music and live shows.

Her debut EP, Don’t Smile at Me (2017), became a sleeper hit, reaching the top 15 in the US, UK, Canada, and Australia.