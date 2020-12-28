The Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) has faulted Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, for accusing Bishop Mathew Kukah of plotting President Muhammadu Buhari’s removal.

The minister had asked religious leaders to “refrain from stoking the embers of hatred and disunity”.

The Bishop of Sokoto Catholic Diocese in his Christmas message accused the President of nepotism. He said: “This government owes the nation an explanation as to where it is headed as we seem to journey into darkness. The spilling of this blood must be related to a more sinister plot that is beyond our comprehension.

“President Buhari deliberately sacrificed the dreams of those who voted for him to what seemed like a programme to stratify and institutionalise northern hegemony by reducing others in public life to second class status. He has pursued this self-defeating and alienating policy at the expense of greater national cohesion.

“Every honest Nigerian knows that there is no way any non-Northern Muslim President could have done a fraction of what President Buhari has done by his nepotism and gotten away with it. There would have been a military coup a long time ago or we would have been at war. However, God does not sleep. We can see from the inexplicable dilemma of his North,” Bishop Kukah had said.

HURIWA said the minister was economical with the truth and went on the voyage of discovery when he misinterpreted Kukah. The group said Kukah did not in any way advocate any violent overthrow of a democratically constituted government.

National Coordinator, Emmanuel Onwubiko, and National Media Affairs Director Miss Zainab Yusuf, said even some outspoken Northerners like the erstwhile member of the Federal House of Representatives in the second Republic Alhaji Junaid Mohammed have condemned President Buhari’s appointments.

HURIWA said in a statement: “All around the country, it is increasingly difficult for Nigerians to move freely because of the reign of terrorists and armed kidnappers.

“So, is this Minister of Information, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, operating from the moon that he never read nor was told about the persistent violence and bloodshed that his paymaster has totally lost control and can not provide any meaningful solution to?

“Can this Lai Mohammed drive himself unaccompanied by a security detail from Lagos to Ibadan or from Abuja to Ilorin in Kwara State without being kidnapped or attacked?”

