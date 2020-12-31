By Augustine Okezie, Katsina

The Arewa Youth Initiative for Peace and Good Leadership Katsina state branch has called on members of religious organizations to de-robe their leadership and clerics should they abandon their spiritual assignments and calling and venture into politics

The President of the group, Mohammed Rilwanu Katun who was making an apparent reference to the recent Christmas message by Bishop Mathew Hassan Kukah, told the Nation in Katsina that Nigerian clerics have increasingly deviated from their religious callings through making Political utterances and that they better resign and fully engage in Politics than swinging between the two.

He said; ’’Our religious leaders forget that they have a vital role to play in conflict resolution and that people mostly listen to them than the elected leaders because people believe in their faith and that what their religious leaders are telling them is from the holy book.

‘’They also believe that what the clerics were saying, is been said by the Almighty, the religious leaders should use that as an opportunity to preach peace and unity of this country and they should also have it at the back of their mind that we don’t have any other country apart from Nigeria.

“Even if you go, you must come back to Nigeria because poverty has no age, no religion and no ethnicity. We must all come together to unite this nation.

‘’ You cannot call for a coupon an elected democratic leader, you can only make a suggestion that if the president cannot secure the lives and property of Nigeria as stated in the constitution of the federal republic of Nigeria, he should resign.

“I don’t support his utterances even though he withdrew it and said he didn’t call for a coup against the President that he was only expressing himself and anybody that didn’t agree with his own opinion should come up with their own suggestion’’.

He further called on Nigerians to be wary of the utterances of their religious leaders and should rather seek knowledge that religion, brings for peace and development and refrain from allowing the religious leaders to use them.