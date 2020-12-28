By Emma Elekwa, Onitsha

People of Umunya in Oyi Local Government Area of Anambra State as well as members of Rhema Deliverance Mission, World-wide have been thrown into mourning, following the death of Bishop Arthur Nwachukwu, founder of the church.

Nwachukwu reportedly breathed his last at 3am on Monday morning in his house at the age of 79 years.

According to the deceased son, Prophet Ejike Nwachukwu, who is a pastor in the church, his father had no trace of illness prior to his death.

He said, “He had been sick previously, but he had recovered, and there was no trace of illness around him. Though he had told us that after Christmas, he would like to go home and rest as he would not like to be sickly to the point of being a burden to anyone.

“We didn’t understand what he meant, so we didn’t take him seriously because he was not sick, but by 3am today, he breathe his last. He has gone to be with his maker.”

A popular Nigeria cleric, particularly in Igbo land, Bishop Nwachukwu had all his five sons as pastors in various branches of the Rhema Deliverance Mission.