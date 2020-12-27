Ven. Izuchukwu Obiekwe with Bishops Owen Nwokolo and Ken Okeke and Prosper Amah



The retired Bishop on The Niger, Rt. Rev. Ken Sandy E Okeke has said everyone needs to receive Jesus as Lord and Saviour to enter the Kingdom of God. He said this at the burial service of retired Archdeacon of the Diocese on the Niger, the late Ven. Reuben Obiekwe at Holy Trinity Anglican Church, Oba, Anambra State.

Taking his text from Matt. 7:21, the bishop noted that not all who say ‘Lord, Lord,’ will enter the Kingdom of God, as the Lord knows those who are His. God’s grace, he said, is open to all, but only those who accept Jesus will receive eternal life.

He observed that many people are dying these days for different reasons and that many signs of the End Time are manifesting, indicating that the coming of the Lord is near.

The prelate challenged everyone to be diligent and faithful in the work that the Lord has given them.The prelate prayed that as Paul boldly told Timothy that he had finished his race, Christians should also have legacies to leave and that we will all meet in heaven.

The eldest son of the deceased, the Ven. Izuchukwu Obiekwe, noted that his father, who was ordained in 1984 and served under different Bishops on the Niger before retirement, was a disciplinarian and a friend of many. He announced an institution of a scholarship fund from the account of the deceased, who, he said, loved reading.

Izuchukwu, who also marked his 20th Ordination anniversary on the same day, December 17, 2020, also donated cash to the church in Thanksgiving to God.

The Bishop on the Niger, the Rt Rev. Dr Owen Nwokolo, an Oba indigenous bishop, Rt Rev Prof. Evans Ibeagha and the Archdeacon of Oba Archdeaconry, the Ven. Dave Udoezika, welcomed guests to the service, which included 15 bishops, among whom were the retired Archbishop of the Niger, Most Rev Prof. G.I.N. Okpala, a host of clergymen, the Chief Judge of Anambra State, Justice Onochie Anyachebelu, the Regent of Oba, Prince Sir Noel Ezenwa and his cabinet, the Chancellor Diocese On the Niger, Sir Nnamdi Ibegbu, SAN and Igwe Sir Ralph Ekpe.