To improve communication and enhance students’ experience within and outside the campus, Uweh George, a 300–Level Computer Science student of Benson Idahosa University, Benin City has developed a mobile application for the institution.

According to him, the application would enable students to access their portal, view school calendar, view school fees schedules, view lecture schedule, process their hostel accommodation, watch instructional videos, see upcoming events, and also read relevant news about the school.

•George

He added that the all-purpose app would also enable students to make complaints to the customer service unit of the university.

His words: “Another beautiful thing about this application is that students can easily send complaints and have it attended to immediately. Also, new students can do their portal registration and watch videos to assist them through their registration processes.”

On what inspired him to develop the application, he said he enjoyed coding and had developed mobile applications in the past. He, however, said when he heard the institution needed an application to make things easier for students, he went ahead to develop it with suggestions from the university.

He thanked the university for giving him such an opportunity and lauded it for being technology-compliant.

“I want to thank the university because it’s innovative mindset made this dream a reality. In this modern era, it’s necessary to engage people via mobile applications and it takes an innovative management to embrace such,” he said.

George said the application was designed to be user-friendly, fast and secure. It is available on Google Play Store.