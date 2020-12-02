The ‘Black-ish’ actress who served as executive producer for the movie, ‘Little,’ took to her Instagram page to celebrate her feat.

Posting a picture of herself posing with her certificate from Guinness Book of World Record, Marsai Martin wrote, “Y’all… I done broke a record. What an amazing honor. Who knew ‘Little’ would be historic? Huge thanks to Kenya Barris, Tracy Oliver, Tina Gordon, Will Packer, James Lopez and our WPP team.

“Thank you to our door friends at Universal. Eric Baiers, Peter Cramer, Donna Langley, and my wonderful creators Momma & Daddy for making my dreams come true over and over again”.

Marsai Martin known for her role as Diane Johnson in the ABC comedy series ‘Black-ish,’ began executive producing ‘Little’ a Universal Pictures comedy film, which she acts in, in 2019. A nine-time NAACP Image Awards winner, the 16 years old says she plans to use her platform to allow others to see themselves represented in her.

“I hope that all the young Black girls out there really see how a change can really happen, just by being yourself, just by any imagination you have that can run wild. You only live once so go for it.”

The idea for the movie, ‘Little’ began in her living room where she first brought the idea to her parents. After work shopping the concept Martin took her proposal to ‘Black-ish’ creator, Kenya Barris, and in her own words, “the rest was history”.

‘Little’ tells the story of a domineering boss who becomes a child again and learns the error of her ways, proving that kindness always wins.

Martin, who was born 14 August 2004, was aged 14 years 241 days when Little was released on 12 April 2019.