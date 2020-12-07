Letitia Wright | The Times

Letitia Wright has deleted her Twitter account after she faced backlash for sharing an anti-vavver video that also included transphobic comments.

The “Black Panther” star had initially tried to defend the controversial video and the onslaught of criticism led her to delete her social media presence.

The video, from the YouTube channel “On the Table,” not only features host Tomi Arayomi making wildly unsubstantiated and bizarre claims about vaccines in general but also features transphobic speech.

“Look at somebody is genetically born a male but you say that’s a girl… enough times, eventually you will force compliance by the composition of my speech to say something that I just ethically, biologically don’t believe in it,” said Arayomi in the video (which seems a bit off topic, on top of being extremely transphobic).

Arayomi also said that he was a skeptic of vaccines because he thinks “the body should be able to produce the right antibodies to fight things,” as noted by Yahoo!

He further asserted:

“We can just get [the vaccine] out there and hope it doesn’t make extra limbs grow, hope to god you don’t develop children that have 11 fingers and 12 toes. We are hoping for the best. We have seen vaccines do damage before.”

In response to the initial backlash, Wright actually devoted a great deal of time to responding to several of her detractors, telling them that sharing the video was just her way of suggesting that people should be willing to ask questions.

“You have every right to ask questions about what goes into your body and ask questions until you feel you are ready,” she tweeted in response to claims she was coming across as an anti-vaxxer.

The day after she shared the video, amid growing outrage, Wright again tried to assert her thoughts and intentions behind sharing it.

“My intention was not to hurt anyone, my ONLY intention of posting the video was it raised my concerns with what the vaccine contains and what we are putting in our bodies,” she tweeted then. “Nothing else.”

Social media users weren’t having it as it has been the popular assumption that if you retweet something, you believe it.

Wright is a Guyanese-British actress who began her professional career in 2011.

n 2018, she achieved global recognition for her portrayal of Shuri in the Marvel Cinematic Universe film Black Panther. She reprised the role in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, the latter of which is the highest-grossing film of all time.