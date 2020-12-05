The New Benin market, on Friday, December 4, 2020, experienced blood flow as heavily armed hoodlums laid a siege in the area, killing four persons, including a baby, in the Edo State capital.

Similarly, four persons sustained various degrees of gunshot injuries as the hoodlums, one of who was allegedly armed with an AK 47 assault rifle, shot sporadically into the air to disperse residents.

This development pushed traders and residents of the adjourning Owoseni, Yoruba, Upper Lawani, and other neighbouring streets to hurriedly close their shops and scamper for safety.

An eyewitness told The Guardian that the armed men had stormed the popular New Benin Market, robbing from shop to shop before fleeing, but were chased by some brave traders and neighbours through the streets as they shot intermittently to scare people.

Traders in the market also said that a grinder who was blending tomatoes and pepper for her customer was shot dead in the market along Owoseni /Yoruba streets junction, while the two-year-old infant who was fastened to the mother’s back was shot dead. The remaining two deceased casualties were found along the adjourning streets.

While the armed hoodlums continued to shoot on the streets freely, it was reported that some policemen from the Rapid Response Squad joined in the chase. The fleeing robbers reportedly snatched a Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) with which they speedily escaped.

The Edo State Police command is yet to brief the media about the incident.

