From Damian Duruiheoma, Owerri

The Medical Rehabilitation Therapists Registration Board (MRTB) has inducted 139 qualified graduates of the Federal University of Owerri (FUTO), Imo State as prosthetics and orthotics.

According to the Registrar and Chief Executive Officer of the board, Dr. Akanle Olufunke, who administered the oath on the new technicians, the ceremony marked the first time the board would induct graduate prosthetics and orthotics trained in Nigeria.

The registrar described the number of inductees as historic and joyous because the event was a combination of 11 sets of Bachelor of Technology, Prosthetics and Orthotics graduands of the university.

“Since the inauguration of the board in 1992, we have only registered about 6,000 medical rehabilitation professionals, with 90 percent physiotherapists. Since 2006 that the board commenced the regulation of prosthetics and orthotics, we have only licensed less than 10 qualified prosthetics and orthotics officers and less than 80 prosthetics and orthotics technicians to cater for about 200 million people.”

Akanle, who charged the inductees to adhere to the ethics of the medical rehabilitation profession, advised the new prosthetics and orthotics to always give their best.

She reminded them that in the field of clinical rehabilitation, they would play very critical roles especially as less than one percent of Nigerians with disabilities have access to assistive devices.

The registrar also advised them to keep updating their knowledge in order to be abreast of current issues and diseases.

“I also understand that some of you graduated years ago, whilst we have made efforts in the last two days to bring you up to speed, I advise that your quest for knowledge on professionalism should not end with the little we have just done. Ensure you continue to attend continuing professional development programmes to stay in touch with trends in the profession,” she said.

Vice Chancellor, FUTO, Prof. Chukwuemeka Eze said the training was crucial for the nation’s healthcare system.

“This is our contribution as a training institution to country’s healthcare system, knowing full well the brain drain of our health workers to other climes’’.

Eze, who was represented by the Deputy Vice Chancellor Academics, Prof. Nnenna Oti, said that the university would spare no efforts at building infrastructure and human capacity within the available resources to improve the programme.

“We started this department in 2004 and graduated our first set in 2009. The department gained full accreditation in 2017 and that is why this induction is taking place.

“This is a new beginning and not an end.We believe you, the inductees will make yourselves, FUTO, your families, communities and the country proud”, she said.