The academic board of the Federal Polytechnic, Ede, Osun State, has allegedly suspended John Adekolawole, the institution’s rector, for sleeping at work.

Speaking at an emergency congress of the union, Adekunle Masopa, chairman of the Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP) in the institution, said the board based its decision on 21 grounds.

He said a position paper was submitted to the union by the board after its meeting.

“We tried to intervene, but members of the academic board said they had taken a decision and that their decision would stand,” Masopa said.

“They, however, said a position paper would be communicated to us. The said position paper has been communicated to us. The following are some of the reasons adduced for the action: one, flagrant dereliction of duty by absconding from office for about a month.

“Two, the desecration of the highly respected office of the rector with the creation of a bedroom furnished with a king-size bed which has made it possible for him to be sleeping at work. Improper improvisation of dual award programme of National Diploma plus NCE (Nigeria Certificate in Education) programme in collaboration with a consultant.”

But the rector has insisted he is still in charge.

According to PremiumTimes, the rector said he was not suspended by the academic board of the institution and that the allegations against him were false adding that he is still the chairman of the academic board.

He denied placing a bed in his office or sleeping on duty.

“The truth of the matter is that I am still the rector and the chairman of the academic board. The board has no power to suspend me as chairman nor even as rector.

“Even the governing council will first need to write to the minister of education who will communicate the same to the president before suspension could be made. Let me tell you, I am still the rector and I am in my office.

“Let me also inform you that I have no bed in my office. That was a lie by mischief makers,” he said.

When asked about all allegations levelled against him by the academic board, he simply said, “We are through with media war.”

