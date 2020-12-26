…Says “I’ve always loved to be a woman from birth”

By Juliet Ebirim

Controversial Nigerian cross-dresser, Okuneye Idris Olanrewaju also known as Bobrisky, has revealed that he is set to undergo a gender transition surgery to become a woman.

In a post which he made via his Instagram page earlier today, the popular male barbie disclosed that a certain Doctor Philip from Colombia would be performing the surgery on him at an estimated cost of $300,000.

Sharing a before and after photo collage of a man who transformed into a woman, Bobrisky wrote, “If she didn’t die during her gender change, trust me I won’t die. God forbid if I did no problem, I’m happy I did what makes me happy. Period !!!!!.

“Have always loved to be a woman from child birth. Now that I have plenty money 💴, let my wish come to pass. Colombia here I come. Doctor Philip is about to give some wet pu***y”

In a follow-up post, Bobrisky disclosed that he only started experiencing financial breakthrough after becoming a cross-dresser. The social media celebrity regretted spending almost twenty-five years of his life as a man without achieving anything, despite being a graduate of Accounting from the University of Lagos.

Vanguard News Nigeria