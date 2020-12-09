A Boeing 737 MAX aircraft operated by low-cost airline Gol is seen on the tarmac at Guarulhos International Airport, near Sao Paulo on December 9, 2020, as the 737 MAX returns into use more than 20 months after it was grounded following two deadly crashes.

NELSON ALMEIDA / AFo

The first commercial flight of a Boeing 737 MAX since the jet was grounded 20 months ago following two deadly crashes landed safely in the Brazilian city of Porto Alegre Wednesday, said AFP journalists on board.

Flying for Brazilian airline Gol, the newly revamped jetliner concluded the 90-minute flight from Sao Paulo without incident, in what Boeing hopes will turn the page on a badly damaging crisis in the wake of the 2018 and 2019 crashes, which killed a total of 346 people.

More to follow . . .