By Precious Igbonwelundu

A military court martial in Abuja has convicted Maj. Gen. Olusegun Adeniyi, a former Theatre Commander, Operation Lafiya Dole, over a leaked video that showed poor conditions of troops and challenges advancing into the dreaded Alagarno forest area.

Adeniyi who was redeployed to the Nigerian Army Resource Centre in Abuja after the video of him addressing troops and briefing his boss went viral in March, was subjected to a military court martial alongside his aide, Tokunbo Obanla.

Delivering judgement on Monday, the military tribunal found Adeniyi guilty of violating social media guidelines and ordered that he be demoted by at least three years.

The tribunal also found Obanla guilty and sentenced him to 28 days in jail with hard labour.

Obanla, whom Adeniyi said was in possession of his phone at the time of the incident, reportedly admitted to posting the video on social media in error.

Both convictions are subject to confirmation by the military board before it can take effect