By Umar Yusuf – Yola

Garkida in Gombi local government area of Adamawa state, one of the first missionary settlement in Northern Nigeria and its environs, came under attacks by gunmen suspected to be Boko Haram late Thursday on the Eve of Christmas.

Reports from the area indicated that the insurgents invaded the town through the major road linking the area with Biu in Borno state.

Locals said that the residents were forced to flee the town into the mountainous areas as the invading terrorists loot food items and burn houses amidst sporadic shooting.

A resident who identified herself as Rebecca disclosed that the insurgents stormed the town when the people were making last minutes preparations for Christmas.

“They came into the town with about five vehicles and moments they started sporadic shootings forcing the villagers to flee in the ensuing confusion”

“We could see them from afar in our hideouts as they continue to loot, ravage houses, pharmaceutical stores even as domestic animals were not left out”, she stated on phone from the area.

There has been no official confirmation from the police or the military, but sources said that three airforce fighter jets have been on the routine bombardment of the areas as they continue to attack the insurgents.

This is the second time this year that the town, Garkida will witness Boko Haram attack.

Earlier in March, there was a similar attack.

Vanguard News Nigeria