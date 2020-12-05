The Nigerian Army has said that Boko Haram attacks were instigated by the international community to “cut Nigeria to size.”
The Acting Director, Army Public Relations, Col Sagir Musa, stated that some international paymasters were sponsoring the insurgents. Musa stated this in an article published on social media on Wednesday.
The article is coming against the backdrop of the killing of over 43 farmers and abduction of 10 women by the militants in Zabarmari, Borno State, on Saturday.
The army spokesman said, “The recent killing of our people on a rice farm in Borno State was unexpected, inhuman, cowardly, dastardly and sadistic cruelty by the Boko Haram terrorists. There is no normal human being that will take pleasure in such inhuman massacre of defenceless and armless civilians, working on their farms; but that is the nature of terrorism and those who sponsor it.
“There is an international conspiracy to cut Nigeria to size and compromise national renegades making attempts to destabilise and dismember Nigeria if possible in subservience to the international paymasters, who are the owners of Boko Haram. They train them, arm them, finance them and supply their logistics.”
According to Musa, without the treacherous international support for Boko Haram, the sect would have since been defeated.
A few months ago, the Chief Of Army Staff (COAS), Tukur Buratai, warned that the army will not allow subversive and unscrupulous elements to destabilise the peace and stability of Nigeria.
Buratai had told told his Principal Staff Officers, Commanding Officers and field commanders that there would be no room for disloyalty amongst all officers and soldiers of the Nigerian Army, adding that they must reiterate this to all their subordinates that the army is determined to ensure democratic stability in Nigeria as the only panacea for development and progress.
“We will not allow any force, elements or destabilising agents in or outside our country to set our beloved country on fire. We remain resolute in doing everything possible to ensure that subversive elements, detractors and other enemies of this great nation do not achieve their aims and objectives of destabilisation”.
Comments