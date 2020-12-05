The Nigerian Army has said that Boko Haram attacks were instigated by the international community to “cut Nigeria to size.”

The Acting Director, Army Public Relations, Col Sagir Musa, stated that some international paymasters were sponsoring the insurgents. Musa stated this in an article published on social media on Wednesday.

The article is coming against the backdrop of the killing of over 43 farmers and abduction of 10 women by the militants in Zabarmari, Borno State, on Saturday.

The army spokesman said, “The recent killing of our people on a rice farm in Borno State was unexpected, inhuman, cowardly, dastardly and sadistic cruelty by the Boko Haram terrorists. There is no normal human being that will take pleasure in such inhuman massacre of defenceless and armless civilians, working on their farms; but that is the nature of terrorism and those who sponsor it.

“There is an international conspiracy to cut Nigeria to size and compromise national renegades making attempts to destabilise and dismember Nigeria if possible in subservience to the international paymasters, who are the owners of Boko Haram. They train them, arm them, finance them and supply their logistics.”

According to Musa, without the treacherous international support for Boko Haram, the sect would have since been defeated.