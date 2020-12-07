Chairman of the Nigeria Governors Forum, Kayode Fayemi, says Boko Haram escapees from the North-East part of the country are infiltrating other parts of Nigeria as bandits and kidnappers. With the recent onslaught on 43 rice farmers in Borno State by Boko Haram insurgents, some concerned persons have opined that the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), declare a state of emergency on insecurity in the North-East. But speaking on Sunday, Fayemi said the insecurity in the country is not limited to Borno State or the North-East as there is a nexus between terrorists’ activities in the North-East and the banditry in the North-West as well as the kidnapping in the Southern part of the country.

