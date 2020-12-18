The Governor of Borno State, Umara Zulum, on Friday, appointed a renowned Adamawa-born female hunter, Aisha Gombi, as an aide in the fight against Boko Haram.

Civilian combatants, including hunters, have been helping the military in the decade-long insurgency that has engulfed the North-east.

The female hunter, “Sarauniyar Maharba” (chief female hunter) has been helping Nigerian troops and other security operatives in the fight against Boko Haram, banditry and other social vices in North-east, the governor said.

According to a statement by Danjuma Ali, permanent secretary, administration and general services to the secretary to the state governor, the appointment is with effect from December 7.

The statement said the appointment was ”based on Aisha Gombi’s track record” and urged her to justify the confidence reposed in her.

He also provided excerpts of the letter of appointment.

“I am pleased to inform you that His Excellency. Professor Babagana Umara Zulum has approved your appointment as Special Assistant to His Excellency.

“Your appointment is based on your personal merit, wealth of experience, dedication to duty and service to your community. It is expected that you will uphold the dignity of your office and justify the confidence reposed in you by discharging the responsibilities



diligently so as to achieve the full implementation of all government policies,” the appointment letter reads.