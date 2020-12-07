The Advocacy for Advancement of Peace and Harmony in Africa Initiative (ADAPHAI) has called on the federal government to declare a state of emergency in Borno State over the continuous killing of innocent souls in North East States by Boko Haram.

The group also said it was worried with the approach of the National Assembly to the lingering act of insurgency and brutal criminality in the North-east.

Speaking at a press conference at NUJ Press Centre, Iyaganku, Ibadan, Sulaimon Suberu, national coordinator of ADAPHAI, said the Senate should have proffered a more intelligence-induced solution to the insurgency.

“The call for removal of service chiefs, on the heels of the massacre of over 40 famers in Zabarmari village, Borno state is not only reactionary, but a reflection of paucity of tactics and strategy”, part of his statement read.

“The lawmakers should know that insurgency of that nature in the North East is strictly asymmetrical war, that is rooted in crude ideology, therefore, it requires experienced commanding height of the military, with satisfactory knowledge of the terrain and psychology of the insurgents acquired over time.”

“The degenerating security situation in Borno, which remains the epicentre of terrorism in the North- East is as a result of quasi- military operation, in which the security architecture is not completely taking over by the military.”

“The quasi-military intervention in the North East, and Borno in particular, is adversely affecting the effectiveness and efficiency of the military operation in the zone, as activities of these criminal elements becoming more pronounced and endemic.”

Mr Suberu said the federal government should declare a state of emergency while military officials carry out full force operations.

“As a matter of exigency, we hereby urge the Federal Government to quickly declare a State of Emergency in Borno State, and allow full military operation in the state, to serve as a launch pad in the North East.”

“It should be noted that a full military operation in Borno will have a multiplier effect on the fight against insurgency in the geo-political zone, and also portray a total commitment to the war against insurgency on the part of the Federal Government.”

“We are also warning members of the Senate to eschew mischief, and patriotically support a state of emergency in Borno as a proactive step to flatten the curve of insurgency in the state, and the zone in general”, the group urged.

For over 10 years, the Nigerian government has been engaging in war with the Islamic insurgent group, Boko Haram, which seeks to establish an Islamic state in northeast Nigeria.

Since 2009 when it broke out, at least 50,000 people have been killed in the Boko Haram war, according to the Council on Foreign Relations (CFR).

The council also said over two million had been displaced due to the insurgency.

The recent was the killing of over 40 farmers by the insurgents in Zabarmari village of Borno State.