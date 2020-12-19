An ambush, on Friday evening, was laid along the 125 km Maiduguri-Damaturi highway by suspected members of the Boko Haram sect.

The attack was reported to have claimed 5 lives with at least 35 motorists and passengers being abducted. The terrorists were also said to have looted foodstuff and properties.

A survivor who was shot in the leg and now receiving treatment at the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital (UMTH) told Vanguard that the sad the incident took place at about 5 pm on Friday.

“We were coming from Abuja to spend the Christmas with my family, unfortunately in between Jakana- Auno village near Maiduguri, we ran into an ambush by Boko Haram who opened fire sporadically at different directions, targeting any vehicle which declined to stop.

“Although in the commercial vehicle we were using, our driver manoeuvred to escape the scene, but the insurgents opened fire and killed two occupants, while I was lucky only to sustain a fracture in my leg due to stray bullets,” he said.

According to reports, the security situation along Maiduguri-Damaturu road, especially around Auno which is about 10km drive from Maiduguri, Jakana, Mainok and other communities situated along the road is very critical at this time because people are always embarking on trips for the festivities.

However, neither the army, the Borno State Police Command or the government has released a statement in reaction to this latest attack by Boko Haram.

