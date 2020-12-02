As the country continues to grieve over at least 43 rice farmers beheaded by the Boko Haram terrorists last Saturday in Zabarmari area of Borno State, a factional leader of the sect, Abubakar Shekau, has appeared in a new video claiming responsibility for the attack. In the new released three minutes 37-second video, titled “رسالة جديدة” (a new message), Boko Haram accused the farmers of arresting one of its members and handing him to the Nigerian military. He also warned those who had arrested Boko Haram terrorists or has been spying against them to await a similar fate.

Like this: Like Loading...