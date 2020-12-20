A car bomb in the Afghan capital Kabul 0n Sunday, 20 December, has killed at least eight people and wounded more than 15, including a member of parliament. abc News reports.

The death toll from the attack could rise, interior ministry spokesman Tariq Arian said, adding that the dead included women, children and the elderly.

“The terrorists have carried out a terrorist attack in Kabul city, he said.

The attack happened while the convoy of lawmaker Khan Mohammad Wardak was passing through an intersection in Kabul’s Khoshal Khan neighbourhood, the blast set afire surrounding civilian vehicles, as well as damaging nearby buildings and shops.

A security source said a car bomb had detonated.

“It was a powerful explosion that has caused a lot of damage to houses in the vicinity, the source said.

Television footage showed at least two cars on fire, with billowing plumes of thick black smoke.

No group has claimed responsibility for the incident so far.

The ISIL (ISIS) armed group has claimed responsibility for multiple attacks in Kabul in recent months, including on educational institutions that killed 50 people, mostly students.

The Afghan government and the Taliban have been holding peace talks aimed at ending decades of war for more than two months, but the country’s brutal conflict continues.

The talks, which were launched in September in Qatar following a landmark US-Taliban agreement reached in February, have been suspended and will resume on January 5.

However, despite the talks, the Afghan capital has been hit by a wave of deadly violence in recent months.

